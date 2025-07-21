MLB Free Agent Signings List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 153 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 153 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (5) — Signed Tyler O’Neill, of, Boston, to a $49.5 million, three-year contract; signed Gary Sánchez, c, Milwaukee, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Baltimore, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Kittredge, rhp, San Francisco, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, St. Louis, to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

BOSTON (7) — Signed Justin Wilson, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract; signed Aroldis Chapman, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a $10.75 million, one-year contract; signed Walker Buehler, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $21.05 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Bregman, inf, Houston, to a $120 million, three-year contract; signed Adam Ottavino, rhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Matt Moore, lhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($1.35 million).

CHICAGO (6) — Signed Austin, Slater, of, Baltimore, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Martín Pérez, lhp, San Diego, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Brandon Drury, inf, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Joey Gallo, 1b-of, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; re-signed Michael Clevinger, rhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year; signed Travis Jankowski, of, Texas, to a $1 million, one-year contract and released him.

CLEVELAND (6) — Re-signed Austin Hedges, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Shane Bieber, rhp, to a $16 million, one-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Minnesota, to a $12 million, one-year contract; signed Paul Sewald, rhp, Arizona, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed Jakob Junis, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed John Means, lhp, Baltimore, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (6) — Signed Alex Cobb, rhp, Cleveland, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Gleyber Torres, 2b, New York Yankees, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Tommy Kahnle, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $7.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jack Flaherty, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $35 million, two-year contract; signed John Brebbia, rhp, Atlanta, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Chafin, lhp, Texas, to a $1 million, one-year contract ($2.5 million) and released him.

HOUSTON (3) — Signed Christian Walker, 1b, Arizona, to a $60 million, three-year contract; re-signed Ben Gamel, of, to a $1.2 million, one-year contract; signed Jalen Beeks, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($100,000 signing bonus guaranteed plus $1.75 million salary in major leagues if added to 40-man roster) and released him.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Re-signed Michael Lorenzen, rhp, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed Carlos Estévez, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Luke Maile, c, Cincinnati, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Ross Stripling, rhp, Athletics, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Signed Kyle Hendricks, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Atlanta, to a $12 million, two-year contract; signed Kevin Newman, inf, Arizona, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Yusei Kikuchi, lhp, Houston, to a $63 million, three–year contract; signed Kenley Jansen, rhp, Boston, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Yoán Moncada, 3b, Chicago White Sox, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (2) — Signed Harrison Bader, of, New York Mets, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; signed Daniel Coulombe, lhp, Baltimore, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (5) — Signed Max Fried, lhp, Atlanta, to a $218 million, eight-year contract; re-signed Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Paul Goldschmidt, 1b, St. Louis. to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tim Hill, lhp, to a $2.85 million, one-year contract; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him.

SEATTLE (4) — Signed Donovan Solano, inf, San Diego, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Shintaro Fujinami, rhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1.3 million) and released him; re-signed Placido Polanco, 2b, to a $7.75 million, one-year contract; signed Trevor Gott, rhp, Athletics, to a minor league contract ($1.35 million) and released him.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Signed Danny Jansen, c, Boston, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract; signed Eloy Jiménez, of, Baltimore, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Ha-Seong Kim, inf, San Diego, to a $29 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (11) — Signed Kyle Higashioka, c, San Diego, to a $13.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $75 million, three-year contract; signed Joc Pederson, of, Arizona, to a $37 million, two-year contract; signed Chris Martin, rhp, Boston, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Nick Ahmed, ss, San Diego to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Luke Jackson, rhp, Atlanta, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed David Buchanan, rhp, Cincinnati, to a minor league contract ($1,375,000) and released him; signed Kevin Pillar, of, Los Angeles Angeles, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Hunter Strickland, rhp, Los Angeles Angeles, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Patrick Corbin, lhp, Washington, to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (7) — Signed Jeff Hoffman, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $33 million, three-year contract; signed Anthony Santander, of, Baltimore, to a $92.5 million, five-year contract; signed Yimi García, rhp, Seattle, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Max Scherzer, rhp, Texas, to a $15.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jacob Barnes, rhp, Washington, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Ryan Yarbrough, lhp, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Spencer Turnbull, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $1,265,306, one-year contract.

ATHLETICS (4) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $1.8 million, one-year contract; signed Luis Severino, rhp, New York Mets, to a $67 million, three-year contract; signed Gio Urshela, inf, Atlanta, to a $2.15 million, one-year contract; signed José Leclerc, rhp, Texas, to a $10 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (5) — Signed Corbin Burnes, rhp, Baltimore, to a $210 million, six-year contract; re-signed Randal Grichuk, of, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Houston, to a $1.35 million, one-year contract; signed Garrett Hampson, of-inf, Kansas City to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Scott McGough, rhp, to a $1.2 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (6) — Signed Jurickson Profar, of, San Diego, to a $42 million, three-year contract; signed Curt Casali, c, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Buck Farmer, rhp, Cincinnati, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Héctor Neris, rhp, Houston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Baltimore, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Alex Verdugo, lf, New York Yankees, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (7) — Signed Matt Boyd, lhp, Cleveland, to a $29 million, two-year contract; signed Carson Kelly, c, Texas, to an $11.5 million, two-year contract; signed Caleb Thielbar, lhp, Minnesota, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Colin Rea, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Justin Turner, inf, Seattle, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Brooks Kriske, rhp, Baltimore, to a $900,000, one-year contract; signed Chris Flexen, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (3) — Re-signed Brent Suter, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; announced Nick Martinez, rhp, accepted $21.05 million qualifying offer; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

COLORADO (3) — Re-signed Jacob Stallings, c, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Kyle Farmer, inf, Minnesota, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract; signed Scott Alexander, lhp, Athletics, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Signed Blake Snell, lhp, San Francisco, to a $182 million, five-year contract; re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Michael Conforto, of, San Francisco, to a $17 million, one-year contract; re-signed Teoscar Hernández, of, to a $66 million, three-year contract; signed Tanner Scott, lhp, San Diego, to a $72 million, four-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Texas, to a $13 million, one-year contract; re-signed Kiké Hernández, inf-of, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Luis A. García, rhp, Boston, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Signed Manuel Margot, of, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1.3 million) and released him; signed Mark Canha, 1b-of, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($1.4 million) and traded him to Kansas City; signed Jose Quintana, lhp, New York Mets, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (11) — Signed Frankie Montas, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, two-year contract; signed Clay Holmes, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $38 million, three-year contract; signed Juan Soto, of, New York Yankees, to a $765 million, 15-year contract; re-signed Sean Manaea, lhp, to a $75 million, three-year contract; re-signed Jesse Winker, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed A.J. Minter, lhp, Atlanta, to a $22 million, two-year contract; re-signed Ryne Stanek, rhp, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pete Alonso, 1b, to a $54 million, two-year contract; re-signed Drew Smith, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed José Ureña, rhp, Texas, to $2 million, one-year contract); re-signed Brooks Raley, lhp, to a $1.85 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Signed Max Kepler, of, Minnesota, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Joe Ross, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed David Robertson, rhp, Texas, to a $15,718,310, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (6) — Re-signed Andrew McCutchen, of, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Caleb Ferguson, lhp, Houston, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Adam Frazier, inf-of, Kansas City, to a $1,525,000, one-year contract; signed Tommy Pham, of, Kansas City, to a $4,025,000, one-year contract; re-signed Ryan Borucki, lhp, to a $1.15 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Heaney, lhp, Texas, to $5.25 million, one-year contract.

ST LOUIS (1) — Signed Phil Maton, rhp, New York Mets, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Re-signed Elias Díaz, c, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Heyward, of, Houston, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Nick Pivetta, rhp, Boston, to a $55 million, four-year contract; signed Yuli Gurriel, 1b, Kansas City, to a $1.35 million, one-year contract; signed Jose Iglesias, inf, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Signed Max Stassi, c, Chicago White Sox, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million); signed Willy Adames, ss, Milwaukee, to a $182 million, seven-year contract; signed Justin Verlander, rhp, Houston, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Lou Trivino, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (7) — Signed Michael Soroka, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $9 million, one-year contract; re-signed Trevor Williams, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Josh Bell, 1b, Arizona, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Amed Rosario, inf-of, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Jorge López, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Paul DeJong, inf, Kansas City, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Lucas Sims, rhp, Boston, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

JAPAN PACIFIC LEAGUE

FUKUOKA (1) — Signed Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp, Boston, to a four-year contract.

