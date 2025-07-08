Minnesota visits Phoenix following Whitcomb’s 36-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (17-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-6, 7-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (17-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-6, 7-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Minnesota Lynx after Sami Whitcomb scored 36 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 102-72 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 79.9 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference action is 12-1. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Phoenix scores 84.8 points, 10.7 more per game than the 74.1 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Phoenix allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 88-65 on June 4. Napheesa Collier scored 18 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kathryn Westbeld is averaging 6.8 points for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (hamstring), Alexa Held: out (chest), Satou Sabally: out (ankle).

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

