Minnesota takes on Phoenix, seeks 20th win of season

Phoenix Mercury (15-6, 9-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (19-4, 13-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx have gone 13-2 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota averages 23.7 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Courtney Williams with 6.0.

The Mercury are 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.8% from downtown. Sami Whitcomb leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Minnesota averages 84.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 79.3 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 79-71 in the last matchup on July 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Whitcomb is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Mercury: 8-2, averaging 89.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

Mercury: Alexa Held: out (chest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

