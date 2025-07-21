Minnesota takes on Chicago, aims for 5th straight home win

Chicago Sky (7-15, 1-9 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (20-4, 14-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Chicago Sky (7-15, 1-9 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (20-4, 14-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -13; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lynx face Chicago Sky.

The Lynx have gone 12-0 at home. Minnesota ranks fourth in the WNBA averaging 9.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.1% from deep. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The Sky are 3-9 in road games. Chicago has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

Minnesota is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won 91-78 in the last meeting on July 15. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 29 points, and Angel Reese led the Sky with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Lynx. Courtney Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 14 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.