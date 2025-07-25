Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces (12-12, 6-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (21-4, 14-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (12-12, 6-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (21-4, 14-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts Las Vegas Aces looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Lynx have gone 14-2 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota leads the WNBA allowing just 74.7 points per game while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Aces are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Minnesota scores 84.9 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 81.6 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 5.8 more points per game (80.5) than Minnesota allows to opponents (74.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 18 the Lynx won 76-62 led by 20 points from Courtney Williams, while Jewell Loyd scored 12 points for the Aces.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 23 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Lynx. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

