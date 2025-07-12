Mia Pohankova of Slovakia wins Wimbledon junior title by beating American Julieta Pareja

LONDON (AP) — Mia Pohankova of Slovakia won the Wimbledon juniors title on Saturday by beating sixth-seeded Julieta Pareja of…

LONDON (AP) — Mia Pohankova of Slovakia won the Wimbledon juniors title on Saturday by beating sixth-seeded Julieta Pareja of the United States 6-3, 6-1.

The 16-year-old Pohankova broke her opponent six times on No. 1 Court to secure her first junior Grand Slam title.

She is the second Slovakian in a row to win the title after Renata Jamrichova last year.

“It’s (an) incredible moment because Renata won last year and two Slovak girls won two (consecutive) years,” Pohankova said. “Unbelievable for Slovakian tennis.”

In the boys’ doubles final, Oskari Paldanius of Finland and Alan Wazny of Poland beat Oliver Bonding of Britain and Jagger Leach of the U.S. 5-7, 7-6 (6), 10-5 after a Champions tiebreaker.

Leach is the son of Lindsay Davenport, who won the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 1999.

In the boys’ final on Sunday, sixth-seeded Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria will take on American qualifier Ronit Karki.

