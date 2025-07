HOUSTON (AP) — Mexico wins its 2nd straight CONCACAF Gold Cup title and 10th overall, beating the United States 2-1.

HOUSTON (AP) — Mexico wins its 2nd straight CONCACAF Gold Cup title and 10th overall, beating the United States 2-1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.