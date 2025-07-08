Metz captain Udol is refusing to train and wants to leave his hometown club

Newly promoted Ligue 1 club Metz is in an awkward position because captain Matthieu Udol is refusing to train and…

Newly promoted Ligue 1 club Metz is in an awkward position because captain Matthieu Udol is refusing to train and wants to leave.

Udol was born in Metz and has played almost his entire career for his hometown club, making 185 appearances since 2015 as a solid left back. But he did not turn up when preseason training began on Monday, putting coach Stéphane Le Mignan in a difficult spot.

“We’re disappointed that he’s not with us, and it’s upsetting because he’s our captain,” Le Mignan said on Tuesday at a news conference. ”I spoke to him on the phone before the restart and he told me he wanted to leave. It’s not a pleasant situation, but we’re here to move forward, so I’m focusing on the pitch and the players who want to work.”

Udol has two years left on his contract and Metz could make some much-needed money selling him with budgets restricted amid low TV revenue this season. Le Mignan is feeling somewhat torn, though, saying Metz stuck by Udol through several knee injuries.

“We have a player who has been loyal to the club, but the club has also been loyal (to him) in difficult situations,” Le Mignan said.

“I have discussed this with the president of course, because it is very important both from a sporting and financial point of view. I don’t know how the situation will develop.”

Midfielder Gauthier Hein, the club’s key player when it won a relegation-promotion playoff against Reims in May to earn promotion, is also caught in two minds.

“We need Matthieu in the team this season and we would be very happy if he stayed,” Hein said. “But as his best friend, I also have to think about his wellbeing as a person (and) I want him to flourish, no matter where.”

Metz starts its campaign in mid-August at home to Strasbourg. ___

