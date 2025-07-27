Mets try to keep win streak going against the Giants

New York Mets (61-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-51, third in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (61-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Giants: Matt Gage (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -111, Mets -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets aim to keep their six-game win streak alive when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 28-22 in home games and 54-51 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

New York has a 61-44 record overall and a 24-28 record in road games. Mets hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 45 extra base hits (26 doubles and 19 home runs). Willy Adames is 10 for 36 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 81 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11 for 36 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .248 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 7-3, .226 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

