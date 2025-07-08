Mets place Starling Marte on injured list with bruised right knee, activate Jesse Winker

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Mets placed Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right knee…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Mets placed Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right knee on Tuesday and activated Jesse Winker, who missed two months with an oblique injury.

Marte and Winker play the outfield, but have been used primarily as the Mets’ designated hitter.

“It’s funny how things work,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “You gain one, you lose one.”

Also on Tuesday, the Mets selected the contract of right-hander Alex Carrillo from Triple-A Syracuse and designated pitcher Zach Pop for assignment.

Marte had seven hits in his last three games, including three on Sunday as the starting left fielder against the Yankees. The 36-year-old is batting .270 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 58 games.

The Mets hope to have Marte back after the All-Star break.

“It was something he was dealing with during spring training and a little bit of last year,” Mendoza said. “We’re going to let it calm down. Talking with him today, he’s in a pretty good spot.”

Winker, activated from the 60-day injured list, last played on May 4. The left fielder is batting .239 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 24 games.

“He’s a big bat, especially from the left side,” Mendoza said. “You know what you’re going to get at the plate. I’m excited to have him back.”

Carrillo, signed by the Mets out of the Venezuelan Winter League, has a blistering fastball that has been clocked at 100 mph.

“It’s a pretty cool story,” Mendoza said. “A guy who was in Independent ball last year. I remember getting a call from someone in Venezuela that I know, telling me about this guy. We got him in the organization, and he’s in the big leagues now. We’re going to give him a good look here.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.