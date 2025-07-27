Mets hold off Giants 2-1 for 6th consecutive win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Vientos laced a two-run double, All-Star lefty David Peterson pitched out of trouble for six…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Vientos laced a two-run double, All-Star lefty David Peterson pitched out of trouble for six effective innings and the New York Mets held off the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

First baseman Pete Alonso robbed Patrick Bailey of a tying double with a leaping catch for the final out. Alonso, never known for his defense, also made several terrific plays in the field early in Friday night’s series-opening win.

Starling Marte doubled twice and walked as the Mets maintained their half-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia.

Jung Hoo Lee had three hits and an RBI groundout for the Giants, who have lost eight of 10.

New York stranded four runners in scoring position before Vientos came through with a two-out hit off starter Robbie Ray (9-5) to give the Mets a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

The double scored Juan Soto and Marte, both of whom walked.

Peterson (7-4) pitched with runners in scoring position in four of his six innings. He allowed eight hits and one run with four strikeouts and three walks.

Reed Garrett and Ryne Stanek each retired three batters. All-Star closer Edwin Díaz worked around a one-out double in a shaky ninth for his 22nd save.

Ray gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Rafael Devers made his third start at first base for the Giants since being acquired from Boston on June 15. He had a rough night on defense and committed an error in the seventh.

Key moment

Wilmer Flores singled leading off the bottom of the sixth but was thrown out stretching by Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo.

Key stat

After throwing 26 pitches in the first, Ray found a groove and needed only 44 to get through the next three innings.

Up next

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday. San Francisco had not announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.