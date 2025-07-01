Mets head into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (47-37, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (48-37, second in the NL East) New York;…

Milwaukee Brewers (47-37, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (48-37, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers as losers of three in a row.

New York has a 29-12 record at home and a 48-37 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 20-20 in road games and 47-37 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 65 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 13 for 39 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .319 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

