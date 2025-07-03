Mets and Brewers meet to decide series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (48-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (49-38, second in the NL East) New York;…

Milwaukee Brewers (48-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (49-38, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (5-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -159, Brewers +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

New York has a 30-13 record in home games and a 49-38 record overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.

Milwaukee is 21-21 on the road and 48-38 overall. The Brewers have a 35-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 8 for 31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 17 for 41 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .220 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

