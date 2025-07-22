Mets activate Starling Marte from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Designated hitter Starling Marte was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Designated hitter Starling Marte was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the New York Mets.

Marte was available off the bench against the Los Angeles Angels. The 36-year-old veteran outfielder had been sidelined since July 7 with a bruised right knee. He was hitting .270 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and a .739 OPS in 58 games.

In other roster moves, the Mets optioned DH Jared Young and reliever Kevin Herget to Triple-A Syracuse following Monday night’s 7-5 victory over the Angels. Right-hander Chris Devenski was designated for assignment.

In their place, right-hander Justin Garza was recalled from Syracuse and Rico Garcia was added to the bullpen after reporting to the major league club.

Garcia pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball over two relief appearances for the Mets earlier this month. He was claimed off waivers by the crosstown-rival New York Yankees and had one shaky outing for them last Friday in Atlanta before the Mets claimed him off waivers again Monday.

New York also announced that left-hander Brandon Waddell’s optional assignment to Syracuse was reversed, and he was placed on the 15-day injured list (effective July 19) with a right hip impingement.

Waddell slipped on the mound during his most recent appearance last Friday against Cincinnati. He got through the rest of his outing and seemed to be OK, but then his hip worsened in the days that followed, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Waddell became the 11th pitcher on the Mets’ injured list.

