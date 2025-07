Messi’s multi-goal streak ends in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lionel Messi’s MLS-record streak of scoring multiple goals in five straight matches ended on Wednesday night in…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lionel Messi’s MLS-record streak of scoring multiple goals in five straight matches ended on Wednesday night in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Cincinnati got a first-half goal from Gerardo Valenzuela and two second-half strikes from Evander to remain one point behind the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference standings. Philadelphia beat CF Montreal 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The loss ended a five-match winning streak for Inter Miami (11-4-5) which is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

“Very pleased with the performance,” Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said. “Our guys were up for it.”

Messi is the first player in MLS history to have a multi-goal streak of more than four matches. He is second in the league with 16 goals.

Messi has only played in three matches against Cincinnati since coming to MLS, but the team has made things difficult for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Cincinnati had four shots on target in the first 16 minutes to none for Inter Miami, and took a 1-0 lead when Valenzuela angled a shot from the left side of the box for his fifth goal of the season.

Messi’s first shot came in the final minute of first-half stoppage time and landed comfortably in the arms of keeper Roman Celentano.

Evander’s 14th goal of the season, and 50th in MLS, put Cincinnati ahead 2-0 less than five minutes into the second half.

Cincinnati (14-3-6) also had a two-goal lead on Saturday against Columbus but lost 4-2 to the Crew.

Cincinnati held on this time by neutralizing Inter Miami’s attack, led by Messi.

“From the beginning they pressured us,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said, via a translator. “It does worry me that they were better beginning to end. We have to rest and look forward to Saturday.”

Evander sealed the victory when he made it 3-0 with a goal off a rebound when Luca Orellano’s shot caromed off the keeper.

Messi had a chance in the 78th minute, but his close-range shot was saved by a diving Celentano.

The 38-year-old Messi has played 90-plus minutes in eight straight games, including four Club World Cup matches. At one point in the second half, he had covered the least amount of distance of any player.

Cincinnati played without second-leading scorer Kevin Denkey due to a leg injury.

“Obviously a tough game,” Miami midfielder Yannick Bright said. “The feeling was that it was not our day. We were on the road. It’s tough, against a good opponent. They deserved the result that they got.”

Up next

Cincinnati visits Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami is at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

