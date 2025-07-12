Merrill’s 2 homers off Wheeler help the Padres beat the Phillies 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill broke out of a slump with two home runs off All-Star Zack Wheeler, and…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill broke out of a slump with two home runs off All-Star Zack Wheeler, and Manny Machado hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the San Diego Padres, who won their second straight game against the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4 on Saturday.

Merrill hadn’t homered since May 27, a span of 35 games. He hit a two-run, opposite-field shot to left center with one out in the second to tie the game at 2. He appeared relieved and gently pumped his right fist as he rounded first base and then motioned toward the Padres’ bullpen.

His solo shot to right center with one out in the sixth tied the game at 4.

Machado’s sac fly off Jordan Romano brought in Fernando Tatis Jr., who had greeted Tanner Banks (2-1) with a one-out single.

Wheeler was named to the National League All-Star team but won’t pitch because of his start Saturday. He was replaced Friday by San Diego reliever Adrian Morejon.

Wheeler allowed four runs and six hits in six innings, struck out six and walked one. It was just the fourth time in 19 starts this season that Wheeler allowed more than two earned runs.

Edmundo Sosa hit a go-ahead, two-run single with two outs in the fifth to chase Yu Darvish. It was one inning after Sosa replaced injured third baseman Alec Bohm.

Darvish allowed four runs and five hits, struck out two and walked three. He had been sidelined by right elbow inflammation from spring training until making his season debut on Monday night.

David Morgan (1-1) pitched one inning for the win and Jeremiah Estrada pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Key stat

Merrill is the third player with multiple homers in a game against Wheeler, joining Buster Posey (April 20, 2021) and Cody Bellinger (June 19, 2017).

Key moment

Merrill’s first homer.

Up next

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA) and Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.07) are scheduled to start the series finale Sunday.

