Mekies brings vast experience as he takes over F1 team Red Bull after Horner’s sacking

Red Bull’s Formula 1 team is changing team directors for the first time since it was founded 20 years ago, after Christian Horner’s sacking sent shockwaves through the sport on Wednesday. But his replacement Laurent Mekies could be the calm presence the team needs amid what promises to be an intense period of scrutiny.

Mekies, who had been head of sister team Racing Bulls, brings vast experience to the role after he was hired to replace Horner as chief executive and team principal of Red Bull’s F1 team.

“It’s an honor to be part of this group of brilliant people that embody the Red Bull spirit,” Mekies said. “Together we will achieve great results, building on the incredible legacy left by Christian Horner during his two decades in charge.”

The timing of Horner’s firing at least gives Mekies a little bit of time to prepare, as he takes charge of his first race at the Belgian GP on July 27.

Here are some things to know about Mekies:

What are his credentials?

The 48-year-old Frenchman has been in F1 since the early 2000s.

He worked as a race engineer with the Minardi team — which featured future Red Bull driver Mark Webber — and was among the Minardi staff who stayed when Red Bull took over and created the Toro Rosso team in 2005.

He brings vast experience, and F1 knowledge from both working inside teams and inside the institution of motor sport’s governing body, FIA.

After leaving Toro Rosso in 2014, Mekies had a stint as the FIA’s safety director during a crucial time as F1 made the “halo” protective device mandatory on cars, following the death of French F1 driver Jules Bianchi and British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson in 2015.

Ferrari role

Mekies returned to a team role in 2018, joining Italian F1 giant Ferrari as its sporting director, working alongside then-team principal Mattia Binotto.

He was promoted to race director, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc once doused him with Champagne after winning the 2022 Austrian GP.

But erratic decision-making and botched pit stops by the team during races undermined Ferrari’s bid to challenge at the top.

Mekies left Ferrari halfway during the 2023 season, following Binotto’s departure at the end of 2022.

Racing Bulls

Mekies became team principal of the Racing Bulls team at the start of 2024.

When Yuki Tsunoda was promoted to the Red Bull team after just two rounds this season, Mekies said he was “incredibly proud” of Tsunoda’s progress.

This season he also worked with rookie French driver Isack Hadjar, who has impressed in spells, and Liam Lawson after he was demoted from Red Bull to make way for Tsunoda.

Mekies will be replaced by Alan Permane at Racing Bulls, formerly the racing director.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team,” Mekies said. “The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path.”

Challenges ahead

Looking further ahead, Mekies has much work to do at Red Bull with new technical regulations on cars coming up in 2026.

Teams already have one eye on next season, when one of the biggest rule changes in F1 in decades takes effect.

“The challenge is huge, probably the biggest for the teams,” he said recently. “I’m sure the teams will need the drivers to help them develop in the right direction (and) help them grasp these regulations.”

Red Bull will make its own engines in partnership with Ford, a project led by Horner.

