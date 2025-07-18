McMahon and Beck homers send MLB-worst Rockies to a 6-4 win over the Twins

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon’s two-run homer capped a four-run first inning, Jordan Beck homered and finished a double shy…

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon’s two-run homer capped a four-run first inning, Jordan Beck homered and finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle and the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies opened their second half of the season with a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

The Rockies had four straight extra-base hits in the bottom of the first with doubles by Tyler Freeman and Mickey Moniak, a triple by Beck and McMahon’s 14th home run.

Beck hit his 11th homer in the second inning and finished with two RBIs.

Kyle Freeland (2-10) earned his second win in 18 starts this season. His last victory was on June 4 against Miami. Against Minnesota, he went six innings, giving up one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Seth Halvorsen earned his ninth save.

Willi Castro’s three-run homer off Jake Bird in the seventh inning cut the Twins’ deficit to 6-4. Byron Buxton had three hits, including his 22nd homer in the fifth. Ryan Jeffers matched a career high with four hits.

Chris Paddack (3-9) went five innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Colorado’s Ezequíel Tovar returned from the injured list and started at shortstop. Infielder Thairo Estrada went on the 10-day IL with a sprained left thumb.

Key moment

The Rockies’ run of extra-base hits in the first, including McMahon’s homer, provided the bulk of their offense.

Key stat

The Rockies won for just the 11th time at Coors Field. They have lost 36 at home. Colorado needs to win 19 of its final 65 games in the second half to avoid matching the White Sox’s modern-era record of 121 losses, set last season.

Up next

Minnesota has not announced a starter for Saturday’s game. Colorado will send RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-13, 6.60 ERA).

