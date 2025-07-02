McCarthy, Gurriel go deep as D-backs hit 4 homers in 8-2 win over the sliding Giants

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake McCarthy hit a three-run homer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake McCarthy hit a three-run homer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit four homers in an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Zac Gallen (6-9) struck out 10 over seven strong innings, giving up just one earned run and bouncing back from a mediocre stretch of outings.

Randal Grichuk and James McCann added back-to-back solo homers in the sixth to push the D-backs lead to 8-2.

San Francisco has lost seven of its past eight games.

The D-backs took a 4-2 lead in the fourth after Eugenio Suarez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drew back-to-back walks from Hayden Birdsong to start the inning. McCarthy — who recently returned to the big leagues after spending most of the season at Triple-A Reno — followed with the no-doubt shot into the right field seats.

Birdsong (3-3) gave up four runs, including three earned, over four innings. The right-hander struck out six.

The Giants took an early 2-0 lead on a Willy Adames solo homer and Patrick Bailey’s RBI groundout. The D-backs cut the advantage to 2-1 in the third on Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single.

Key moments

It was a tough night for Bailey, whose two passed balls helped lead to three unearned runs. His first miscue in the third allowed James McCann to get to second and he later scored on Geraldo Perdomo’s single.

In the fifth, Bailey’s second passed ball allowed Suarez to reach first on a strikeout with two outs. Gurriel followed with his two-run homer.

Key stat

McCarthy has had at least one hit in six of his seven games since being promoted from Triple-A on June 24. He also has two homers.

Up next

The Giants send RHP Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.43 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday to face the D-backs and RHP Merrill Kelly (7-4, 3.49).

