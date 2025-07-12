Max Scherzer wins for first time in nearly a year as Blue Jays hold on to beat the A’s 7-6

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out eight batters and allowed five hits over six innings to win…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out eight batters and allowed five hits over six innings to win for the first time in nearly a year, and the Toronto Blue Jays scored six unearned runs in the fifth inning to beat the Athletics 7-6 on Friday night

The AL East-leading Blue Jays have won 13 of 15 games.

Scherzer (1-0) became the first Toronto pitcher 40 years and older to win since R.A. Dickey on May 4, 2015, and fifth in team history. It also was the first victory for the three-time Cy Young Award winner since he and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on July 25 of last year.

Toronto first baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled with one out in the fifth for his 1,000th career hit.

A’s starter Luis Severino (2-11) showed flashes of why he was signed to a $67 million, three-year contract in December, striking out eight batters. But Severino, 1-7 with a 7.34 ERA over his past eight starts, also allowed seven hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays left fielder Joey Loperfido, who has gone 5 for 14 with five RBIs, was scratched because of an illness. Sacramento native Nathan Lukes moved from center field to left and Myles Straw started in center.

The Blue Jays led 1-0 entering the fifth when George Springer reached on a one-out error by second baseman Zack Gelof. He later took home on a double steal when catcher Shea Langeliers dropped the throw from shortstop Max Muncy. That was the first of six runs in the inning that gave Toronto a 7-0 lead.

Scherzer struck out five consecutive batters during one stretch.

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.13 ERA) goes against Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (2-5, 4.26) in the second of the teams’ three-game series.

