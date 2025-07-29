Marseille loans Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné to Serie A club Sassuolo

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille midfielder Ismaël Koné has been loaned to Serie A side Sassuolo, with an option to…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille midfielder Ismaël Koné has been loaned to Serie A side Sassuolo, with an option to buy.

After joining Marseille from Watford last year, the Canada international struggled to settle and played just nine games for the nine-time French champions before being loaned to Rennes for the second half of last season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. L’Equipe reported that the loan will earn Marseille 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million), regardless of Sassuolo’s results this season. The newspaper said Marseille could receive an additional 10 million euros if the purchase option, which will become mandatory if Sassuolo remains in Serie A, is activated.

Sassuolo said the the option to buy will become mandatory “under certain conditions.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.