Marlins visit the Reds on 10-game road win streak

Miami Marlins (41-48, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (46-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (6-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -125, Marlins +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a 10-game road win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 24-20 record in home games and a 46-45 record overall. The Reds are 31-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 21-21 record on the road and a 41-48 record overall. The Marlins are 34-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 35 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Spencer Steer is 12 for 34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 16 home runs while slugging .510. Xavier Edwards is 13 for 44 with three doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

