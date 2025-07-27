Marlins try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Brewers

Miami Marlins (50-53, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-43, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Miami Marlins (50-53, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-43, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (3-3, 3.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.65 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Marlins +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 33-19 record at home and a 61-43 record overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Miami has a 50-53 record overall and a 26-24 record on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .293 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBIs. Jackson Chourio is 17 for 42 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 11 for 35 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: day-to-day (back), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

