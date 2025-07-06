Marlins take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (40-47, third in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (40-47, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami is 40-47 overall and 20-26 in home games. Marlins hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 49-40 overall and 22-23 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 13 for 35 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 17 home runs while slugging .455. Joey Ortiz is 6 for 33 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (thumb), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

