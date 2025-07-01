Marlins reinstate OF Derek Hill after he missed 5 weeks with a sprained wrist

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Derek Hill was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday after…

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Derek Hill was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday after he missed five weeks with a sprained left wrist.

Hill was injured when he made a diving catch in the eighth inning of a 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Angels on May 25.

Hill entered Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over visiting Minnesota in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement in center field. He is batting .233 with two homers in 24 games this season.

In other moves Tuesday, the Marlins claimed right-hander Nick Nastrini off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Nastrini went 0-7 with a 7.07 ERA in eight starts for the White Sox last year as a rookie. He is 1-1 with a 7.51 ERA in 20 appearances, including six starts, for Triple-A Charlotte this season.

Miami also optioned infielder Jack Winkler to Jacksonville and transferred right-hander Max Meyer (hip surgery) to the 60-day IL.

