Marlins play the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (55-46, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (47-53, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (3-9, 4.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 7.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -146, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami is 47-53 overall and 23-29 at home. The Marlins have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

San Diego has a 55-46 record overall and a 24-28 record in road games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits (15 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs). Otto Lopez is 10 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 36 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

