Marlins host the Brewers to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-46, third in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-46, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.98 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Marlins -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Miami has a 39-46 record overall and a 19-25 record in home games. The Marlins have gone 25-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 21-22 record on the road and a 48-39 record overall. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .383.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 15 home runs while slugging .514. Otto Lopez is 14 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs while hitting .253 for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 8 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 9-1, .283 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.