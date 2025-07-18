Marlins’ Connor Norby to miss 6-to-8 weeks after left wrist surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby will be sidelined for several weeks after having surgery on his…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby will be sidelined for several weeks after having surgery on his wrist.

The procedure on Wednesday was to repair a broke hamate bone in his left wrist and was done by hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan in Phoenix, the team said Friday. The recovery timeline is six to eight weeks.

Norby felt wrist soreness during Miami’s road series at Baltimore last week and was initially listed with wrist inflammation.

The Marlins acquired Norby from Baltimore last summer in the trade that also landed first-time All Star Kyle Stowers in Miami.

While Norby’s tenure with the Marlins started strong — he hit .247 with a .315 on-base percentage while hitting seven homers in 36 games — his performance had been uneven this year, with a .241 average and .289 on-base percentage, six home runs and 26 RBI in 72 games. He was sidelined the first two months of the season with an oblique injury.

“Speaking with Connor in Baltimore, he felt like things were starting to come around,” manager Clayton McCullough said. “He felt better about himself in the box. He felt like he was making some real strides defensively, and then not knowing at the time what the length of it was going to be and what it was. But he was sore. I think he was just more disappointed, if he was going to have to miss some time, he felt right now he was trending.”

The Marlins will turn to Graham Pauley and Javier Sanoja in Norby’s absence. Pauley has played 23 games at third base this season. Sanoja has played nine.

Pauley got the start at third on Friday against Kansas City as Miami began the second half of the season with a six-game homestand.

