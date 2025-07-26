Marlins bring win streak into matchup with the Brewers

Miami Marlins (49-53, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-42, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Miami Marlins (49-53, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-42, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (4-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (7-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -168, Marlins +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 61-42 overall and 33-18 at home. The Brewers have gone 46-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami is 49-53 overall and 25-24 on the road. The Marlins have gone 14-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 16 doubles and six home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 15 for 42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has 16 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 12 for 39 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

