Marcel Hartel scores 2 goals, St. Louis City beats Timbers 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcel Hartel scored two goals — the 29-year-old’s first career multi-goal game in MLS — to…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcel Hartel scored two goals — the 29-year-old’s first career multi-goal game in MLS — to help St. Louis City beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Roman Bürki’s had three saves for St. Louis (4-12-6), which ended it’s five-game winless streak.

Hartel scored on a volley from point-blank range — off a cross played in by Célio Pompeu the was deflected in the center of the area — to make it 1-1 in the 54th minute. Then, in the 67th, Hartel put away a header, off a long arcing entry played in by Conrad Wallem, that deflected off goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau’s hands into the net to make it 2-0. It was the first career goal contribution for Wallem, a 25-year-old rookie midfielder.

St. Louis outshot the Timbers 21-10, 8-4 on target.

David Da Costa, on the counter-attack, cut inside toward the top of the penalty arc and rolled a shot between three defenders that slipped inside the right post to give Portland a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. A 24-year-old rookie, Da Costa has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in MLS.

Crépeau stopped six shots for Portland (9-6-6).

The Timbers beat St. Louis 2-1 at home after David Ayala’s stoppage-time goal on June 8.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.