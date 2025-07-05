Man United signs ’emerging talent’ Diego Leon from Paraguay

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed 18-year-old Paraguayan defender Diego Leon on Saturday, describing him as “an emerging talent.”…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed 18-year-old Paraguayan defender Diego Leon on Saturday, describing him as “an emerging talent.”

Leon joined from Cerro Porteño in Paraguay, where he played 33 senior games.

The full back “will be supported by our first team and the academy whilst he settles into life in Manchester,” United said.

The move is subject to Leon securing registration.

