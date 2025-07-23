Maeve Kyle, Irish trailblazer and 3-time Olympian, dies at 96

DUBLIN (AP) — Maeve Kyle, who became Ireland’s first female track-and-field Olympian when she competed at the 1956 Melbourne Games,…

DUBLIN (AP) — Maeve Kyle, who became Ireland’s first female track-and-field Olympian when she competed at the 1956 Melbourne Games, has died. She was 96.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland said Wednesday that Kyle was a “trailblazer for women’s sport.” The cause of death was not announced.

“She competed at three consecutive Olympic Games – Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960, and Tokyo 1964 – at a time when women had to overcome huge prejudice and when opportunities in international athletics were extremely limited,” the federation said in its announcement.

The federation also praised the breadth of Kyle’s career.

“A sprinter and middle-distance runner, she represented Ireland in the 100m and 200m sprints in 1956 and 1960, and went on to reach the semifinals of the 400m at the age of 36 in Tokyo 1964, cementing her status as one of Ireland’s all-time greats on the track,” the statement added.

Kyle also represented Ireland more than 50 times in field hockey.

“We have lost a legend of Irish Olympic sport who rose to the top despite huge challenges in 1950s Ireland. She was an inspiration to us all. May she rest in peace,” OFI president Lochlann Walsh said.

