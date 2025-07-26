Lynx face the Dream on 4-game win streak

Atlanta Dream (14-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (22-4, 15-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (14-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (22-4, 15-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx comes into a matchup against Atlanta Dream as winners of four consecutive games.

The Lynx have gone 14-0 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference averaging 85.8 points and is shooting 46.1%.

The Dream are 6-7 in road games. Atlanta is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Atlanta averages 8.7 more points per game (83.5) than Minnesota allows to opponents (74.8).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 27 the Lynx won 96-92 led by 26 points from Napheesa Collier, while Brionna Jones scored 18 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 23.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lynx. Courtney Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

