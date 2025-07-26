Lozano scores a goal, Sisniega has 1st shutout since 2022, San Diego beats Nashville 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer had a goal and an assist, Hirving Lozano added a goal and Pablo Sisniega…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer had a goal and an assist, Hirving Lozano added a goal and Pablo Sisniega had his first shutout since 2022 to help San Diego FC beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Friday night.

Sisniega finished with four saves.

San Diego (14-7-4) leads the Western Conference with 46 points.

Lozano scored on the counter-attack to give San Diego a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute. Jeppe Tverskov played a ball-ahead from beyond midfield to Anders Dreyer near the right corner of the area before Dreyed tapped a pass with the outside of his foot to Lozano for a first-touch finish from near the penalty spot.

Dreyer capped the scoring in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Dreyer has 15 of his 28 goal contributions this season in the last 10 games and his 16 assists are four more than any other player in MLS.

Nashville (14-5-5) — which lost for just the second time in its last 16 games — went into the game with 47 points, tied with Philadelphia for second in the Eastern Conference and a point behind Cincinnati.

Joe Willis had two saves for Nashville, including a diving stop of a penalty kick by Dreyer in the 83rd minute.

