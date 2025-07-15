Lottie Woad joining pro ranks in women’s golf after nearly winning Evian

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad announced Tuesday she will turn professional, two days after nearly winning a major…

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad announced Tuesday she will turn professional, two days after nearly winning a major title.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman followed her victory by six shots at the Women’s Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour on July 6 by finishing in third place — just one stroke off the pace — at the Evian Championship on Sunday.

She didn’t win any prize money at either tournament because she was amateur.

However, her good finish at the Evian secured enough points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its Elite Amateur Pathway. It means she is ditching her college career at Florida State University with one year left.

“I am very excited to announce that I have decided to turn professional,” she wrote on social media. ” I’m delighted to have secured a(n) LPGA card through the LEAP.

“I’m also happy to accept membership of the Ladies European Tour for 2026. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this position.”

Woad is set to make her first start as a pro at the Women’s Scottish Open next week.

The British Women’s Open, the final major of the year, is at Royal Porthcawl starting July 30.

