Los Angeles visits New York following Plum’s 30-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (10-14, 3-10 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (17-6, 10-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks takes on the New York Liberty after Kelsey Plum scored 30 points in the Sparks’ 101-86 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty are 12-2 in home games. New York is sixth in the WNBA with 35.2 points in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 11.2.

The Sparks are 7-6 on the road. Los Angeles is third in the WNBA scoring 84.4 points per game while shooting 45.6%.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.1 per game Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Liberty won 89-79 in the last matchup on July 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 89.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

