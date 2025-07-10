Los Angeles hosts Minnesota following Williams’ 21-point game

Minnesota Lynx (17-3, 12-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-13, 3-9 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (17-3, 12-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-13, 3-9 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Courtney Williams scored 21 points in the Lynx’s 79-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sparks are 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 2.6.

The Lynx are 12-2 in conference play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.6.

Los Angeles makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Minnesota averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Los Angeles gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on June 22 the Lynx won 82-66 led by 29 points from Kayla McBride, while Kelsey Plum scored 15 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

