Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-51, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-51, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -154, Reds +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 56-51 record overall and a 31-23 record in home games. The Reds are seventh in the NL with 109 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles is 62-45 overall and 27-24 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 22 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12 for 38 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .240 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 11 for 40 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.78 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.