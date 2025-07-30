Liberty star Breanna Stewart has bone bruise in her right knee and is out indefinitely

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has a bone bruise in her right knee and the team…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has a bone bruise in her right knee and the team has no timetable for her return, coach Sandy Brondello said Wednesday.

“We want to make sure she’s right for the playoffs,” Brondello said before the Liberty played the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA Finals rematch. “But hopefully, we can get her back sooner than that.”

A two-time WNBA MVP, Stewart was hurt early in the Liberty’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night.

She had three points and a rebound. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court and exited about 3 1/2 minutes into the game. She went to the locker room and never returned to the bench.

A seven-time All-Star, Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. New York owned the second-best record in the WNBA at 17-8 entering Wednesday’s matchup and trailed the Lynx by four games. ___

