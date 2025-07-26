Lauren James’ return boosts England ahead of Euro 2025 final against Spain

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — England forward Lauren James has recovered from injury in time for the final of the Women’s…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — England forward Lauren James has recovered from injury in time for the final of the Women’s European Championship against World Cup winner Spain on Sunday.

James had to come off at halftime in England’s semifinal victory over Italy on Tuesday with an ankle problem and was seen applying ice to her injury during the match.

However, the Chelsea player trained on Saturday with the rest of the Lionesses.

“We had 23 players on the pitch today and everyone came through,” England coach Sarina Wiegman said on the eve of the final. “So if everyone recovers well, then we have 23 players available for tomorrow.

“I think we have many players that can impact and we know that she can have an impact too, so that’d be nice.”

James was a major doubt even before the tournament after a hamstring injury ended her season in April.

But the 23-year-old has started all five of England’s games at Euro 2025 and been a continuous threat. James scored twice in the 4-0 win over the Netherlands in the second group-stage match.

“I think we have a team of talented players,” England captain Leah Williamson said. “Lauren brings something slightly different…so obviously having that available is a best-case scenario for us.”

England is the defending champion but lost to Spain in the World Cup final in 2023.

