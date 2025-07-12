England edges Argentina 22-17 with Van Poortvliet’s last-minute try

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Jack van Poortvliet’s last-gasp try earned England a 22-17 win over Argentina and another test…

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Jack van Poortvliet’s last-gasp try earned England a 22-17 win over Argentina and another test series victory in Pumas country on Saturday.

An England team without 15 British and Irish Lions upheld its record of never losing a series in Argentina since the first tour in 1981.

The match was headed for a 17-17 draw until, with a minute left, Argentina spilled possession on its 40-meter line and England counterattacked. Replacement back-rower Guy Pepper burst into the open, ran over or drew the last three defenders and gave backup scrumhalf Van Poortvliet a clear run to the tryline.

George Ford couldn’t convert from the sideline, missing his first goalkick off the tee in the two tests, but the tour captain was rapt with his young team’s success against a Pumas team which beat the Lions three weeks ago.

“We found a way in the end,” Ford said. “We had a lot of opportunities in the 22 but we just couldn’t execute. I like our fight, our togetherness, showing how much we care for each other. We should have scored more tries but the attitude of the group is great.”

After a ding-dong first half in which the lead swapped four times, Ford’s tying penalty was the only score in the second half until the end. England spent most of the second spell in Argentina’s half but the Pumas hustled and scrambled in defense.

Overall, England had 17 visits in Argentina’s 22 in the match but scored only three tries. But it was just enough after hammering the Pumas 35-12 in La Plata last weekend.

Ford’s crossfield kick to five-cap wing Tom Roebuck was supported by debutant Luke Northmore to feed one-cap center partner Seb Atkinson for the opening try.

Then, while England’s Ben Curry was in the sin-bin for head contact, livewire Pumas scrumhalf Simón Benítez Cruz set up Lucio Cinti’s try.

England fullback Freddie Steward made a good pickup of wing Will Muir’s long pass to score, but Steward conceded the lead to Argentina on halftime when a Santiago Carreras chip at the goal post rebounded kindly for Ignacio Mendy to touch down.

Ford rubbed out the Pumas’ three-point halftime lead with his only penalty kick.

Argentina seemed to be under siege for almost the entire second half. It successfully defended with 14 men after No. 8 Pablo Matera was sin-binned for laying offside in a tryline ruck. It was a professional foul by Matera, who became the Pumas’ record caps holder in his 111th test.

But even while giving away a welter of penalties, the Pumas stubbornly held on. Until the last minute.

