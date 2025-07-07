Las Vegas visits New York after Ionescu’s 22-point game

Las Vegas Aces (9-9, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-6, 7-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (9-9, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-6, 7-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points in the New York Liberty’s 79-70 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty have gone 7-2 in home games. New York is third in the WNBA with 21.1 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 6.2.

The Aces have gone 4-5 away from home. Las Vegas is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

New York is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 79.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 79.8 New York allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 92-78 on May 17, with Breanna Stewart scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 48.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 83.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

