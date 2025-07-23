Las Vegas visits Indiana after Mitchell’s 29-point game

Las Vegas Aces (12-11, 6-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-12, 8-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (12-11, 6-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-12, 8-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points in the Indiana Fever’s 98-84 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Fever have gone 7-6 in home games. Indiana averages 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Aces are 5-7 on the road. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA scoring 80.9 points per game while shooting 41.8%.

Indiana’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Fever defeated the Aces 81-54 in their last meeting on July 3. Mitchell led the Fever with 25 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.