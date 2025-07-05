Las Vegas visits Connecticut after Wilson’s 29-point game

Las Vegas Aces (8-9, 4-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-15, 2-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (8-9, 4-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-15, 2-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -16; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Connecticut Sun after A’ja Wilson scored 29 points in the Aces’ 81-54 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Sun are 1-6 on their home court. Connecticut is 0-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aces are 3-5 on the road. Las Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Connecticut scores 71.1 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 81.9 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Connecticut gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 85-59 on June 26. Wilson scored 22 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 14.9 points for the Sun. Jacy Sheldon is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Aces: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.