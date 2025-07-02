Las Vegas plays Indiana following Wilson’s 26-point performance

Las Vegas Aces (8-8, 4-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (8-8, 4-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Indiana Fever after A’ja Wilson scored 26 points in the Aces’ 84-81 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever have gone 4-4 in home games. Indiana is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aces are 3-4 in road games. Las Vegas gives up 82.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Indiana is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Indiana has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 22 the Aces won 89-81 led by 24 points from Wilson, while Aliyah Boston scored 26 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points for the Fever. Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 21.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Aces: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

