Keylor Navas to join Pumas after a brief stint in Argentina with Newell’s Old Boys

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to transfer to the UNAM Pumas of the Mexican league after a six-month stint in Argentina with Newell’s Old Boys.

The 38-year-old Navas signed a two-year deal last January with Newell’s Old Boys, but he received an offer from Pumas two weeks ago.

The Argentinian club on Monday said it will receive $2 million as part of the transfer deal. Pumas is yet to make an official announcement.

Navas missed the first two league matches in Argentina, the first due to sickness sickness and the second because he asked to be left on the bench.

“Commitment, professionalism, and respect for the club’s values are non-negotiable,” Newell’s Old Boys said. “To achieve our goals, it is essential that each member pulls in the same direction, always prioritizing the team over the individual.”

Newell’s, Lionel Messi’s boyhood club, is based in Rosario, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Buenos Aires.

Navas signed with Newell’s Old Boys after finishing his second spell with Paris Saint-Germain, where he made just six appearances in all competitions.

He played four seasons in a successful first stint at PSG, helping the club secure two French league titles.

Navas made his professional debut with Saprissa in Costa Rica in 2005 and began his European career four years later with Albacete. He then moved to Levante and signed with Real Madrid for the 2014-15 season.

With Real Madrid, Navas won a league title and a Super Cup, as well as three Champions League titles. He also featured in three World Cups for Costa Rica.

