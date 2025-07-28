Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez hit by pitch on left elbow, leaves game with bruise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was hit by a pitch and taken out of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was hit by a pitch and taken out of Monday night’s against the Atlanta Braves with a bruised left elbow.

Perez was hit in the left elbow in the third inning by a 94 mph fastball from Spencer Strider. He remained in the game until the fifth, when he was replaced by Freddy Fermin. The team announced that he had a left elbow contusion.

A nine-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove recipient who was the 2015 World Series MVP, Perez was batting .293 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

