Junk and Ramírez lead surging Marlins to 5-1 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Janson Junk allowed one hit in six innings and Agustín Ramírez homered to lead the Miami Marlins over the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.

Spencer Steer had a leadoff single in the fifth for the lone hit off Junk, who made his fourth straight start after five appearances in long relief.

Lake Bachar retired eight batters in relief before exiting with two on in the ninth. Anthony Bender struck out Austin Hays on three pitches to earn his second save.

Junk (3-1) had gone 89 innings without issuing a walk dating to last season — the second-longest stretch in the majors — until Hays drew one leading off the second. Hays went to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch before Gavin Lux drew a second consecutive free pass.

Tyler Stephenson’s sacrifice fly scored Hays for an unearned run and a 1-0 Reds lead without a hit.

Xavier Edwards doubled off Cincinnati starter Brady Singer with one out in the fifth and scored on Ramírez’s double tie it. Liam Hicks singled in Ramírez to give Miami a 2-1 lead.

Singer (7-7) allowed two runs in five innings. He beat the Marlins 5-2 in Miami earlier this season.

Derek Hill drove in a run with a groundout and Javier Sanoja had a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 Marlins lead in the sixth.

Ramírez hit a 420-foot shot to left field off Lyon Richardson to make it 5-1 in the seventh. It was the 14th homer this season for the rookie catcher.

Miami has won 11 of 14, while Cincinnati has lost seven of 11.

The first pitch was delayed an hour by rain.

Key moment

Junk retired nine in a row after the two walks until Steer’s single and then eight straight after that.

Key stat

Cincinnati has won 24 of 38 matchups with the Marlins since 2019 and leads the all-time series 135-105.

Up next

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Reds RHP Nick Martinez (6-8, 4.20).

