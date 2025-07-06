Judge’s 33rd homer, double play started by Bellinger leads Yankees over Mets, stopping 6-game slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 33rd home run, left fielder Cody Bellinger started a pivotal double play…

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 33rd home run, left fielder Cody Bellinger started a pivotal double play and the New York Yankees stopped a six-game losing streak by beating the Mets 6-4 Sunday to avoid a weekend Subway Series sweep.

All-Star Max Fried (11-2) improved to 9-1 in 12 starts after Yankees losses after Judge staked him to a 5-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fifth off Brandon Waddell, part of Judge’s three-RBI day.

After Judge’s sacrifice fly restored a two-run lead in the seventh, Juan Soto hit a sinking drive that Bellinger scooped with a shoestring catch that had 30% possibility. Bellinger made a 89.9 mph throw to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt that doubled up Francisco Lindor, who didn’t slide.

That was the second of three double plays in consecutive innings by a Yankees defense that has been shaky of late. Hayden Senger grounded into a double play with the bases loaded in the sixth, and Judge followed with a tumbling catch on Starling Marte’s liner. Goldschmidt turned an unassisted double play in the eighth, gloving Brett Baty’s hard grounder, tagging Ronny Mauricio and stepping on first base.

The Yankees, who tumbled from the AL East lead by losing 16 of 22 games, had matched their longest losing streak. They stopped the Mets’ four-game winning streak.

Austin Wells homered in the third off Zach Pop (0-1), who made his Mets debut.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run single in the fifth off Fried (11-2).

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected by plate umpire John Bacon after a pair of called strikes on Luis Torrens starting the inning, the first that appeared to be outside and the second that seemed low. The game ended when Lindor couldn’t check his swing on a strikeout with Soto on deck.

Mendoza was ejected for the second time this season, both in a nine-day span.

Key Moments

After Lindor’s hit, Fried struck out Soto and retired Pete Alonso on a deep flyout.

Key Stat

Judge has 11 first-pitch homers, equaling a career high.

Up Next

Yankees: Rookie Will Warren (5-4, 5.02 ERA) opposes visiting Seattle and RHP Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.40) on Tuesday nught.

Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.99) faces rookie Brandon Young (0-3, 7.02 ERA) at Baltimore on Tuesday.

