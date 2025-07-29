Juan Soto leaves game after fouling ball off his left foot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New York Mets slugger Juan Soto was removed from Tuesday night’s game at San Diego a…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New York Mets slugger Juan Soto was removed from Tuesday night’s game at San Diego a half inning after fouling a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.

Soto appeared to be in considerable pain. He hopped down the first base line on his right foot and then crouched down. He was checked by a trainer, took a few swings and then finished his at-bat, grounding out to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who made a nice diving stop.

The Mets announced that Soto had a bruised foot.

Jeff McNeil moved from center field to right field while Tyrone Taylor entered the game batting third and playing center.

Soto came in batting .249 with 25 homers and 62 RBIs.

Soto joined the Mets in December when he signed the biggest contract in baseball history, a $765 million, 15-year deal.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.